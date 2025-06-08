Mario Kart World Has an Incredible Super Mario 64 Secret for N64 Fans

Mario Kart World players have discovered a huge Super Mario 64 secret hidden in the game, only a few days after its release. The new Mario Kart game, and the first mainline Mario Kart game since Mario Kart 8, released last week alongside the Nintendo Switch 2 as its big and marquee launch game. In fact, it is really the only noteworthy Nintendo Switch 2 launch game. And while it is unfortunately missing some content, it has some secrets and surprises to make up for it.

For example, free roam can be played in Mirror Mode, courtesy of a Super Mario 64 easter egg. While in free roam, if players drive into the stained glass window of Princess Peach on Peach’s castle, it will shift the map into mirror mode. This was not demonstrated or even talked about by Nintendo in pre-release.

If you try and just drive into the window without unlocking Mirror Mode first though you will find out that nothing happens. This is because in order to unlock this secret you first need to unlock the mode.

In Mario Kart World, you can play free roam in Mirror mode via a really cool Super Mario 64 easter egg.



Mario Kart World is available via the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Nintendo Switch 2 only, priced at $80. For more coverage on the new Mario Kart game on Switch 2 — including all of the latest Mario Kart World news, all of the latest Mario Kart World rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Mario Kart World deals — click here.

“The whole world is your racetrack in this massive evolution of the Mario Kart series,” reads an official description of the new Nintendo Switch 2 game. “The courses you race on are all connected in a seamless world. Drive the paths between them to traverse mountains, forests, cities, and more. Take in the sprawling vistas as you explore at your own pace in Free Roam—or watch how a sudden shift in the weather can mix up a dead heat in a tense Grand Prix. Ride on rails, jump off walls, skim across water, and more as you race for the finish line. Master these new maneuvers and you might cut down your time to the finish line!”