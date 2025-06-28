Mario Kart World Fans Slam Downgrade From Older Games

Mario Kart World and the Nintendo Switch 2 have been out for a few weeks, giving Nintendo fans plenty of time with the first new mainline Mario Kart game since Mario Kart 8. To this end, Mario Kart fans are starting to discover things they don’t like about the new Mario Kart. While the conversation around the game right now is dominated by the new update many players hate, the concerns don’t end there. For example, one of the top posts on the Nintendo Switch Reddit page this week takes aim at the game’s time trials, calling them a downgrade from Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

More specifically, the post calls time trials in Mario Kart World “a big step back,” noting that aspects from previous iterations have just been inexplicably removed from this new iteration of the mode in MKW.

“Normally, when playing one of the recent Mario Kart games I spend the most time doing Time Trials. However World took a big step back,” reads the post in question. It starts with the course selection. Rather than a list of courses, you have to hover the cursor around the big map to find the track you would like to race on.”

The post continues: “Another issue is with the way the game shows your time after setting your own personal record. In Mario Kart 7 and 8, it will show your time relative to other players in a bell curve graph. Is your time average? Slower or faster? There’s a quick visual for all this information. World has none. There also doesn’t seem to be a way to see friend’s ghosts and race against their best times.”

Of course, in isolation the opinion of one fan is not that notable, but as noted this post ended up resonating, as evident by its popularity. Meanwhile, many of the comments echo the sentiment.

“This game is odd,” reads one of the comments in question. “A lot of things are a step forward, while a lot of others are a step back. Seems like the game has some big oversights for whatever reason.”

Another comment adds: “Totally agree. Especially for a game with so much interesting routing for time trials, to have the UI so half baked compared to the previous-gen Mario Kart is kind of surprising.”

The good news is all of these issues can be ironed out with future updates fairly easily, however, time trials is probably not a priority for Nintendo, so there is a decent chance that while all of this could be fixed fairly easily, it won’t be.

