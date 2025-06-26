Mario Kart World Update “Ruined” the Online Mode, Claim Fans

Mario Kart World has released a new update that fans claim ruined the online mode. Earlier this month, Nintendo released the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2 and the only brand new first-party game on it is Mario Kart World. Thankfully, the game has been generally pretty well-received by fans thanks to its exciting new gameplay mechanics, open-world, and more. There are certainly ways for Mario Kart World to improve and it seems like some may even prefer Mario Kart 8 by comparison, but it’s a solid launch title for Nintendo Switch 2. With that said, Mario Kart World fans have absolutely turned on the game in the last 24 hours.

A brand new Mario Kart World update was just released and on top of fixing general issues with the game, Nintendo made a big change. All of the game’s tracks exist within the open-world, so players can travel to and from them manually if they want. This is even possible within the game’s online mode where they are known as “Intermission” tracks which are a single lap and players physically drive to the next location. Players really don’t like these Intermission tracks because they are pretty stale. They aren’t intricately designed like a regular race track, so the skill and thought that goes into a normal race are out the window as you drive through a mostly straight road or one that isn’t very fun or interesting to race on.

However, players have been avoiding playing Intermission tracks when voting to play them in Mario Kart World online by selecting the “Random” option. Unfortunately, the new update for the game now makes it so Intermission options are also part of the random maps, so players are more or less being forced to play on these tracks. It’s a sharp contrast to typical 3 lap race tracks and some feel it’s a gargantuan waste of times. The update has led to players claiming it killed Mario Kart World overnight and ruined the game’s online mode. You can see some of the reactions below.

Shortcat explains perfectly why this new Mario Kart World Update is so disliked right now pic.twitter.com/WKUIllnIkv — Jesse Does Things (@JesseDoesThings) June 26, 2025

For those still wondering why are people mad about the recent #MarioKartWorld update ?



Simple, because you are likely to get more of this : https://t.co/OvpkTYv6Gp pic.twitter.com/AfXGBOhUML — Le WIIU GAMEPAD (@Le_WIIU_GAMEPAD) June 26, 2025

Holy fucking shit they ruined Mario Kart World online. Well, that's that then.



So instead of wondering why so many people didn't wanna play the intermission segments, now they've just forced it on everyone.



Even less options lmao. Unbelievable. — LonelyGoomba (@LonelyGoomba) June 26, 2025

Made this in 2.5 seconds thought about it tonight lol. GG's Mariokart Worldwides with the new update. We ain't playing the intermission routes. pic.twitter.com/LVHXx4vJWy — Pidgey ᕙ (° ~ ° ~) (@Ridingmypidgey) June 26, 2025

Mario Kart World legitimately just went from a 9.5/10 to like a 6/10 game with the smallest update imaginable. Nintendo truly baffles me what a disappointing decision from them — Airid (@AiridTV) June 26, 2025

This intermission update makes mario kart world a significantly worse game. The only way to play 3 lap tracks online consistently being lounge is ridiculous. If you’re on the fence about buying world id just hold off or not buy it at all. — b (@berdachi) June 26, 2025

Mario Kart World while still really good, might unfortunately be the worst Nintendo launch title.



Hopefully future updates and dlc can bring this game back. — Matt (@Matthasnocuts) June 26, 2025

Of course, with backlash this loud, it would be hard to imagine that Nintendo completely ignores the fans. If a lot of people drop off of the game’s multiplayer, it could signal a wake up call to Nintendo to revert this Mario Kart World update. Only time will tell what happens, but it’s clearly not the game that fans want at the moment.