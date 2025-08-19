New Mario Kart World Update Fixes a Speedrunning Issue

Mario Kart World is the latest installment in one of the most popular multiplayer series, and a new update has been released. Version 1.2.1 is relatively minor compared to other updates Nintendo has released, but it does address a specific issue that speedrunning fans complained about. This is the latest in a series of updates that continually improve the game and address existing issues. As fans play Mario Kart World and share their feedback, more issues will be discovered, and Nintendo can address these. Most are typically small, as Nintendo is known for polishing its games before release; however, some things can be major and need to be resolved quickly.

Version 1.2.1 of Mario Kart World addresses an issue when choosing the Race Against Ghost or View Replay option after downloading ghost data in View Rankings and Time Trials. With this update, the issue where a different ghost from that which was downloaded will no longer be used, and the correct ghost will be shown. Here are the full patch notes for Mario Kart World’s Update 1.2.1.

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where, if the player chose “Race against Ghost” or “View Replay” right after downloading ghost data in “View Rankings” in “Time Trials,” a ghost that was different from the one that was downloaded would play.

Previous updates for Mario Kart World have addressed other issues with the game, and more will likely be released to improve the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive. Some issues, such as the controversy surrounding the Cow character, may or may not be fixed. But anything that is a detriment to the gameplay will likely be tackled by Nintendo.

Mario Kart World is one of the most ambitious games in the series and had a great reception at launch. However, some fans were not pleased with the transitions from course to course, impacting the laps on these courses. A previous update made it more common for lap-type races to appear in the online selection to reduce the frustration with this issue.

One of the most requested features is the ability to play Knockout Tour with friends in Mario Kart World. It seems an oversight not to have included this at launch. With enough outcry, fans may be able to get Nintendo to add this feature with an update. Local free roam for four players and Gran Prix with no transition driving are other highly-requested features fans hope are added.