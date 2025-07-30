Latest Mario Kart World Update Makes Several Big Changes, Patch Notes Released

Mario Kart World has been out for nearly two months, giving Nintendo plenty of time to assess which changes are needed to bring the racer in line with fans’ expectations. Recently, Mario Kart World dropped a new update that includes several important changes, especially for anyone hopping into online play. The fourth update is a laundry list of changes and updates, so let’s take a look at the biggest changes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mario Kart World Update 1.2.0’s largest change might be the updates Nintendo has made to online VS races. Previously, fans weren’t getting as many traditional three-lap courses as they’d like, so Nintendo has given that option a massive boost in voting. You should see three-lap courses coming up much more frequently moving forward, letting you easily get into classic Mario Kart races more often.

On top of that, offline fans will be happy to see that Nintendo is nerfing the CPU across every mode outside of Battle. That should make winning races slightly easier. That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though. This is Mario Kart World’s biggest update yet, so you’ll want to look through the full patch notes to see all the changes.

Below, you’ll find the full patch notes for Mario Kart World 1.2.0. The update should be available in-game the next time you log in.

Image: Nintendo

General

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player”, added “No COM” to the COM rules.

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player” and “Multiplayer”, added “Mushrooms only” to the item rules.

You can now choose “View Replay” after downloading ghost data in “Time Trials”.

You can now choose whom to watch when spectating in “Knockout Tour” and “Balloon Battle” in “Online Play”, “Wireless Play”, and “LAN Play”.

You can now see the waiting time until the next race or battle starts in “Online Play”, “Wireless Play”, and “LAN Play”.

When using CameraPlay in “Multiplayer” and “Online Play”, the game will now remember the camera cursor position and size until the player closes the game. If you change the number of people playing, the cursor position and size will return to their original settings.

On the “Free Roam” map, when you gather all of the P Switches, ? Panels, and Peach Medallions, the colors of the various numbers will now change.

Made COM weaker in everything other than “Battle”.

Made homing of Boomerang weaker.

Decreased the probability of getting a Triple Dash Mushroom in the low position, whenever the item rules in a race are anything other than “Frantic”.

Changed it so order of getting ? Block is higher than in the past, whenever the item rules in a race are anything other than “Frantic”.

Made it so there is a wheel spinning animation if the player presses the A button (acceleration) too early when starting a race while driving. Player will not lose speed even when spinning wheels.

Increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in “VS Race” and wireless races.

Fixed Issues