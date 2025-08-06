New Super Mario Party Jamboree Update Released, Here’s What It Does

Super Mario Party Jamboree has proven to be a popular title in the series, though the Nintendo Switch 2 version has left fans divided due to some strange choices. One issue, however, has caused some anger amongst fans, and Nintendo has now released an update to address and fix this issue. Though this update is small, fans are happy to see it resolve this issue and make the online fun again.

The Version 2.1.1 update for Super Mario Party Jamboree fixes a bug that allowed players to upload false records for certain mini-games. Using this method, players could upload records they had not achieved and claim a false spot on the leaderboard. While this may seem minor to some, there are those players who enjoy holding records, and thanks to this update, each record will now be legitimate.

Here are the full patch notes for Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Version 2.1.1 Update:

Super Mario Party Jamboree Version 2.1.1 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug where, when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 and following certain steps, in online rankings for certain minigames, records are uploaded that haven’t actually been achieved.

This marks the second update for Super Mario Party Jamboree since it launched on the Nintendo Switch 2. While the Version 2.1.1 update is exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2, previous updates have been released for both versions. Fans can likely expect this to be the trend going forward, depending on what content is addressed in the update.

There are a few games that rival the chaotic multiplayer fun of the Mario Party series. Fans are hopeful for a new entry on the Nintendo Switch 2, but for now, Super Mario Party Jamboree offers the best experience. The Nintendo Switch 2 has breathed new life into old games and brought them to an even wider audience.