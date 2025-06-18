Super Mario Party Jamboree Update Released on Switch 1 and Switch 2

It’s been almost a year since Super Mario Party Jamboree‘s release, but Nintendo has found a number of ways to keep the party going. The game received a major paid upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2 earlier this month, adding a bunch of content to take advantage of the system’s new features such as mouse controls and camera compatibility. Nintendo has released a new update for the game today, and it’s available to users regardless of which system they own. Unfortunately, there’s no new content to speak of this time around. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Latest update Ver. 2.0.0 (Released June 17, 2025)

General Updates

Fixed a bug where users are sometimes unable to get the “Defeat Imposter Bowser for the first time.” achievement when Bowser Kaboom Squad ends.

Fixed a bug where the game can no longer progress when specific operations are performed in “Party-Planner Trek.”

Fixed a bug where CPUs could be controlled by unused but connected controllers in certain minigames.

Fixed a bug in “Jr.’s Jauntlet” where players were pushed out of bounds by Thwomp’s attack.

Fixed a bug in “Three Throw” where players would sometimes not get a point after scoring a goal.

Fixed a bug where the “Mushroom Tickets” item would disappear after one use under certain conditions.

Fixed some other issues to make the gaming experience more pleasant.

This is certainly less exciting than Super Mario Party Jamboree‘s upgrade on Nintendo Switch 2 launch day, but it’s a good thing to see some of these issues resolved regardless. The average Mario Party session can already be a source of frustration during play sessions; every person that has played an entry in the series can attest to having a Star stolen at the last second, or losing a sure victory due to a bad dice roll. The game definitely doesn’t need bugs making things even more difficult for players! Hopefully today’s update will make for a more pleasant experience.

Between Mario Kart World and the big Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV upgrade, Mario fans have had a lot to keep them busy over the last few weeks. The future for Nintendo’s mustachioed mascot is murky at the moment though. Many fans have been hoping to see a follow-up to Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch 2, but it looks like that game’s developers have instead been focused on Donkey Kong Bananza. That could mean a long wait for the next 3D Mario game, but with a new Mario movie set to be released in 2026, it’s possible Nintendo could have something big planned to coincide. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released the same year as Super Mario Bros. Wonder, so hopefully Mario fans will have something similar to look forward to next year.

