Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Switch 2 Upgrade Is Confusing, Expensive, And Not Worth It

One aspect of the Nintendo Switch 2 that fans have been enjoying is the upgrades for Nintendo Switch games. While most seem to offer obvious benefits to purchasing the upgrade, this is not true of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Fans have been left confused, both about the pricing and the content included with the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree.

The most appalling aspect of this upgrade is the cost. Whereas most Nintendo Switch games cost $10 to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 version, Super Mario Party Jamboree will set players back $20, double the amount of other games. This in itself wouldn’t be an issue, but the content that Nintendo has decided to include with the upgrade does not justify the increased cost for many.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Super Mario Party Jamboree utilizes many of the new aspects of the console, including the new Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, improved rumble, mouse controls, and a built-in microphone. It also provides a visual upgrade to the game, but not the base game modes. However, many do not care about these features and expect more hands-on content.

In this field, there are two new rule sets for the main Mario Party mode, as well as two new ways to play Super Mario Party Jamboree. These are Bowser Live and Carnival Coaster. In addition to this, there are a handful of new mini-games that use the new features, such as mouse controls and the microphone. All in all, many are calling it a DLC rather than an upgrade.

But the most confusing part is how to choose which version of Super Mario Party Jamboree you play. When selecting Super Mario Party Jamboree, there are three options: Super Mario Party Jamboree, Jamboree TV, and Gameshare. In order to actually play the new content in the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, you have to select Jamboree TV.

Selecting Super Mario Party Jamboree seems like it would allow you to play the Mario Party mode with the visual upgrades and new features, but it is actually just the base Nintendo Switch version. In order to actually take advantage of the content you paid for, you must select Jamboree TV when choosing an option from the main menu. This includes the standard Mario Party mode and the new rules for it.

Dividing Super Mario Party Jamboree into different experiences on Nintendo Switch 2 makes no sense. One of the worst parts of this is splitting the player base, as there appear to be two separate playlists for online play. Selecting Super Mario Party Jamboree on the Nintendo Switch 2 puts you into play with those on Nintendo Switch, while selecting Jamboree TV and Mario Party mode puts you into games with those on Nintendo Switch 2 who purchased the upgrade.

Nintendo has made a baffling choice on how they handled this, and fans are not happy. Considering some games offer visual upgrades for free or have enough content to justify a $10 price tag, Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade seems incredibly greedy. Many of the features don’t appeal to players, making it even more ludicrous.

Adding in new mini-games that everyone can play, or new game boards, seems the obvious choice. Even new characters would offer players a better incentive than the convoluted mess Nintendo settled on. Even including the upgraded visuals for the base game on Nintendo Switch 2 would have swayed players for the upgrade, but locking it behind Jamboree TV is inexcusable for most.

With enough outcry, Nintendo may lower the cost of Super Mario Party Jamboree’s Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, but this seems unlikely. Nintendo rarely discounts its games, even charging $90 for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and its DLC on Nintendo Switch 2: a game that is eight years old and has a sequel.

The Mario Party series has seen controversies over the past few years, with many feeling the newer games do not compare to the series on consoles like the Nintendo 64 and Nintendo GameCube. This may be the final nail in the series’ coffin, and perhaps a new party game can take over like Animal Crossing: amiibo Festival.

Regardless, Super Mario Party Jamboree remains playable for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 players without the upgrade. Until some changes, this may be the best value for your money, according to fans unhappy with Nintendo’s upgrade strategy.