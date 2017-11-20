Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle DLC Details Revealed – Who Is The Mysterious New Character?

For those Nintendo Switch enjoying the collision that is Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, the listing for the game provides a little hint as to what fans can expect in the upcoming DLC planned for next year.

According to the recently updated listing, “an exclusive world featuring a new hero, coming in early 2018” is on the way. This little tid-bit was first noticed on Resetera, and fans of the Xcom-like Nintendo game immediately started speculating as to what the new content will be and what they hope to see in the future of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An overwhelming amount of players asked for a Rabid Wario and Waluigi, whereas others claimed “if it’s not Rayman, they’re straight up trolling.” A few other interesting guesses included crossover characters from the hit recently released Super Mario Odyssey such as Pauline with New Donk City being the new world, but there were definitely a few oddball fan predictions thrown in there as well. Here are the top predictions:

Wario

Waluigi

Rayman

Ezio (Assassin’s Creed)

Rosalina

Ariana Grande (We see you, and we appreciate what you did)

Dark Pit

The adorable puppers from Super Mario Odyssey

A few others were thrown in there as well, but Rayman seems to be the most realistic pick, with Wario being a close fan-favourite. For those unfamiliar with the world of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle and its Gold Edition:

Gold Edition includes game and season pass:

8 new solo challenges + 5 co-op maps

16 new weapons.

An exclusive world featuring a new hero, coming in early 2018.

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes!

Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies. Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.