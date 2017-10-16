Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Kicks Off Its Season Pass With An Ultra Challenge Pack

Up until this point, very little was known about the Season Pass that was being sold alongside Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch. We did know that it would offer up additional challenges outside of the main game, which has a lot to offer; but Ubisoft didn’t provide that information just yet.

However, it appears that we’re starting to get hints of what’s included with the Season Pass, including levels that will push your strategic skills to the max.

Today, the company introduced a new Ultra Challenge Pack that’s included with it, and although it was supposed to premiere tomorrow, it looks like it’s already making the rounds today.

So what does it include? Well, first up are Special Challenges, featuring a number of expertly designed maps that will give you additional room to run around in when it comes to the game’s “Secret Area,” as well as a new Cataclysm Kerfuffle (great name) co-op campaign, which features five maps, all of which offer plenty of excitement. (You can unlock the hard versions of those as well, in case you really want to step up your game.)

Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but the content is free to those that own a Season Pass, or will likely be $9.99 upon release. We’ll let you know once Ubisoft provides more details.

As for what else will be coming to the game via the Season Pass, we do know that some sort of Story Mode pack will be available in mid-January, and while Ubisoft hasn’t spoken about it just yet, it looks to push the story we’ve already completed even further, with the possible introduction of new characters and Rabbids – along with those lovely challenges and maybe even a bit of hidden stuff.

We’ll let you know once the company spills the beans, but if you have Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, this seems like a logical pick-up, especially if you can’t get enough of the game’s extraordinary tactics or cute graphics. Those Rabbids are adorably devastating.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is available now for Nintendo Switch.