Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Rumor Reveals Release Window

A new rumor has potentially revealed the release window for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, which is the sequel to the popular 2017 Nintendo Switch game. When Ubisoft first revealed the follow-up to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle last year, it only committed to launching the title at some point in 2022. Since that reveal, though, news related to Sparks of Hope has started to fall completely silent, which has led to some fans worrying that a delay could be coming. Fortunately, if this rumor in question proves to be accurate, it sounds like no such delay should be in the cards.

According to an insider that goes by the name Nate the Hate, Nintendo and Ubisoft are currently planning to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope on Nintendo Switch later this holiday season. Based on what was previously said to be known about Sparks of Hope, the game was always slated for the second half of this year. However, given the nature of many released over the past couple of years, it always seemed to be a possibility that the latest Mario + Rabbids game could end up slipping into early 2023. Assuming that this information ends up being true, though, it sounds like Switch owners should still expect to play Sparks of Hope this year.

In general, the Nintendo Switch still has a pretty solid lineup of games slated to release over the rest of 2022. In addition to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Nintendo’s console is also poised to see releases like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. All in all, this year is definitely shaping up to be a strong one for Nintendo that seems to have a little something for fans of many different genres.

