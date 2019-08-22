Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Release Date, 2D Events Revealed

Today, Sega announced that Mario & Sonic a the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will launch on November 5 via the Nintendo Switch. Well, if you’re in North and South America. If you’re in Europe, you’ll need to wait until November 8 to pick the up the game. And, as of right now, there’s only been word of a Nintendo Switch release, suggesting the title won’t be coming to PS4, Xbox One, or PC, at least not in time for launch.
To accompany the news, Sega has also released a brand-new trailer showing off a little bit of the game. The trailer also reveals the special 2D mode in the game. More specifically, Sega has revealed that in addition to Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will be in 3D, there will also be the Olympic Games Tokyo 1964. These will be in 2D, and include less events. Why? Because there were less events back then. Here’s a rundown of the events in each:
Videos by ComicBook.com
Tokyo 2020 Events:
- 100m
- 110m Hurdles
- 4 x 100m Relay
- Archery
- Badminton
- Boxing
- Canoe
- Discus Throw
- Dream Karate
- Dream Racing
- Dream Shooting
- Equestrian
- Fencing
- Football
- Gymnastics
- Javelin Throw
- Karate
- Rugby Sevens
- Skateboarding
- Sport Climbing
- Surfing
- Swimming
- Table Tennis
- Triple Jump
Tokyo 1964 Events:
- 100m
- 10m Platform
- 400m Hurdles
- Judo
- Kayak
- Long Jump
- Marathon
- Shooting
- Vault
- Volleyball
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be available on Nintendo Switch when it launches later this year. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of its official key features:
- New Events and More: Debut events including surfing, skateboarding, karate, and sport climbing will all be playable in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020; joining the classic event line-up of gymnastics, swimming, 110m hurdles, football, equestrian, and archery.
- Different Ways to Play: Exclusively on Nintendo Switch, determine who the real champion is while using the fun and flexibility of the Joy-Con controllers to your advantage.
- Split-Screen and Online Fun: Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 delivers multiplayer, both local split-screen and online, fun for all ages and groups.
- Play with a Cast of Fan-Favorite Characters: Choose from a star-studded Sega- and Nintendo-franchise athlete roster that includes Mario, Sonic, Luigi, Knuckles, Peach, Amy, Dr. Eggman, Yoshi, Tails, and more to be announced!
- 10 Classic 2D Events: Experience Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games in a brand-new way with classic 2D versions of 10 events from the Tokyo 1964 Summer Olympics.