Mario Tennis Aces Players Can Break Rackets to KO Opponents

Super Mario Aces players are finding out that if you can’t beat your opponent by traditional means, you can always try and break their rackets until you’re awarded with a knockout that makes them forfeit the match.

With an altered tennis format that doesn’t follow the traditional game, set, match setup, the main way to win in Super Mario Aces still remains the same with players trying to score more points than their opponents. While that’s the primary way that players will win their matches, if you find yourself getting outplayed, you can instead target the other player’s racket and whittle it down until it breaks. Once all of the rackets are gone, the player is unable to continue the match and takes a loss.

That strategy may sound gimmicky, but it’s the gameplan that many players have started using as a backup for when they’re feeling the heat.

Mario Tennis Aces is lit they have a KO feature where you break the opponents racket 🤣👻 — kiyana(ヤナ) (@Raevendoesit) June 23, 2018

The racket breaking system works because of a new “health” feature that affects all rackets. By sending a Zone Shot towards your opponent, you force them to return the shot with perfect timing or else their racket gets damaged. A rarer Special Shot can also shatter the racket instantly if you mistime the return, a quick way to bring players one step closer to winning or losing a match.

However, not everyone’s on board with the new mechanic. We mentioned that the strategy might sound gimmicky, and to many, it does. Those who want to come by their wins honorably aren’t big fans of shattering rackets to secure a win.

Besides the usual “git gud” I am still not a fan of the racket broken mechanic, but that’s about it. The rest over Mario Tennis Aces in terms of mechanics are very good overall. still can’t stand dealing against Bowser Jr. still — 🌑 sgm92🌕 (@swordgunnerm92) June 23, 2018

i really don’t like the racket breaking in Mario Tennis Aces — 🦇JD🦇 (@JDavidsen) June 23, 2018

I just… don’t want to have to have frame perfect reflexes. There’s no indication of when you’re supposed to hit it, you just have to know — 🦇JD🦇 (@JDavidsen) June 23, 2018

Super Mario Aces is now available for the Nintendo Switch.