Last Chance to Save 20% on ‘Mario Tennis Aces’ for Nintendo Switch

Mario Tennis Aces will finally arrive on the Nintendo Switch tomorrow, June 22nd, and that means today is the last chance for Amazon Prime members to take advantage of their 20% discount on the physical copy. You can do that right here until the clock strikes midnight.

We spent some time with Mario Tennis Aces earlier this month and touted it as being “a wonderful return to form” and potentially “one of the best Mario Tennis games in years”. If you’re looking for a fun new multiplayer experience on the Nintendo Switch, this is it. The official description reads:

“Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally, online, or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await! In Adventure mode, experience a new favor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.”

“Complete missions and boss battles in Adventure mode while mastering the controls. Test your hard-earned skills in singles or doubles with up to 4 players in local or online multiplayer, not to mention Tournament Mode, which lets you challenge the CPU. Store up energy and use it to pull off amazing feats: move so fast the world slows down around you or aim in first-person to send the ball crashing down! Your rivals may attempt to block you, but if they fail, their racket will take damage—and break after three hits. Fully charge your energy to launch the ball with enough force to KO your opponent!“

Rally against other players in singles or doubles as one of 15+ Mushroom Kingdom characters

Serve up everything from basic shots to trick shots to split-second blocks

Use energy to leap after the ball, slow down time, aim in first-person, break rackets, and KO opponents!

Play locally, online, or swing your Joy-Con controller like a real racket in Swing Mode

Take on CPU opponents in the Mushroom Cup, Flower Cup, or Star Cup in Tournament Mode

Adventure mode offers a new flavor of tennis gameplay, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

On a related note, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is headed to the Nintendo Switch on December 7th, and support for the classic Nintendo GameCube controller is coming with it!

The new Smash Bros.-branded GameCube controller is basically the same as the one Nintendo offered for the Wii U version of Smash Bros. That having been said, if you already own the Wii U adapter for the controller, there’s no need to purchase another – it will work for the Switch as well. If you don’t own it, Nintendo has re-released the adapter with new branding. The adapter is available to pre-order on Amazon right now for $19.99. The controller itself is available to pre-order here for an additional $29.99.

Naturally, if you’re getting the GameCube controller for the Nintendo Switch you’ll want to pick up Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Amazon Prime members can pre-order the game right here with a 20% discount.

