Mario Tennis Aces Won’t Take Up Much Space On Your Nintendo Switch

We’re just about a month out from making a racket (mind the pun) with Mario Tennis Aces, the latest in a long line of Nintendo‘s enjoyable sports games. What’s more, when you go to download it, the game won’t take up much space on your Nintendo Switch at all.

A new report from Nintendo’s UK website indicates that the game’s file size is meager as best. Whereas most of Nintendo’s bigger titles range anywhere between 6GB and 13GB in download size, Mario Tennis Aces takes up a very small 2.01GB in storage space. That’s not too bad if you prefer to take the digital route over physical.

Combine that with the special demo that’s set to debut for the game this coming week and a newly announced Adventure Mode and you’ve got a game that will no doubt carry Nintendo fans well through the summer.

The game, being developed by the team at Camelot (who was responsible for previous entries in the Mario Tennis series), promises to bring together many multiplayer thrills with support for up to four players in match-ups online and locally. But the Adventure Mode also assures that solo players can come along for the ride as they take on a number of opponents to become the grand tennis champion.

Not to mention that Mario Tennis Aces will pile on a number of memorable characters from the Mario universe both hero and villain alike. It’s about damn time that Waluigi got his due on the tennis courts again.

And we mentioned the control options, right? Not only can you play with traditional controls but you can also use JoyCons to hit the ball back and forth as well. So if you prefer physical or old-fashioned style of play, there’s something here for everyone!

The official page description doesn’t have too many details outside of that but the forthcoming demo and tournament should give us an idea of what to expect from this superstar.

“Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally, online, or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await!”

Mario Tennis Aces releases on June 22 for Nintendo Switch.