Mark of the Ninja: Remastered Confirmed For All Platforms, Coming This Fall

Last week, when Nintendo showed off several new games for its “Nindies” showcase, one title that stood out was Klei’s Mark of the Ninja: Remastered. The game had initially debuted on Xbox 360 several years ago, so its announcement was well received by its avid fans.

But some folks were wondering if the Nintendo Switch would be the only platform getting all the ninja fun. We’re happy to report that it’s not, as the developers at Klei Entertainment have confirmed that Mark of the Ninja: Remastered will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as well.

You can check out the teaser trailer for the game above, and see how effectively you can use stealth and other masterful ninja skills to take down adversaries. This isn’t your typical hack-and-slash, as you’ll have to use your smarts in order to survive.

Here are all the features for Mark of the Ninja, in case you didn’t play the original:

In Mark of the Ninja, you’ll know what it is to truly be a ninja. You must be silent, agile and clever to outwit your opponents in a world of gorgeous scenery and flowing animation. Marked with cursed tattoos giving you heightened senses, every situation presents you with options. Will you be an unknown, invisible ghost, or a brutal, silent assassin?

Key Features

Remastered HD visuals, audio, cutscenes and effects.

Includes Mark of the NinjaSpecial Edition Expansion (additional story level, new character, additional items, and developer commentary).

True Stealth Experience – Player-centric gameplay rewards choice, be it finishing the game without killing anyone or assassinating all who stand in your way.

Stunning Visuals – Unique 2D visual style featuring award-winning animation and hand-painted environments.

Deep Experience – Each level has three score challenges, optional objectives and hidden collectibles. A diversity of unlockable abilities, items and playstyles allow exploring many avenues of play.

New Game Plus – Finish the game and unlock this mode, offering new challenges and rewards.

The game doesn’t have a specific release date as of yet, but it’s expected sometime this fall, and Klei is sure to provide it once it gets closer to that timeframe. So you’ve got a few more months to practice your elite ninja skills, players. Get on it.