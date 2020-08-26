Marvel's Avengers Has a Chunky Day One Patch

If you are looking to pick up a physical copy of Marvel's Avengers when it launches on September 4th, you should be prepared for a hefty Day One patch. While it would appear that digital copies won't suffer the same fate, anyone still supporting physical media will need to connect to the internet in order to grab the roughly 18GB patch. Square Enix has clarified, however, that no internet connection will be required to play through the video game solo after that.

"Those who purchase a physical copy of Marvel’s Avengers will need to connect to the internet one time in order to download the game’s Day One Patch," Square Enix's launch day notes for Marvel's Avengers reads in part. "The patch is approximately 18GB in size. Those who purchase the game digitally will receive the patch along with the game’s initial download."

"While we were able to adjust development to a work-from-home environment quickly, we did lose a bit of production time in the transition," the notes continue. "As hard as we tried, there were several updates and refinements that we could not get into the game, but plan to address with the Day One Patch to ensure everyone has the same great experience at launch."

In case you missed it, Marvel's Avengers recently announced a third War Table stream is set to premiere on September 1st at 1PM ET/10AM PT. This is, of course, just before the actual release on September 4th. The new War Table is expected to focus on post-launch content and even reveal a new playable hero, though there is no telling exactly which character it might be at this point as there are still several rumored characters coming that have yet to be officially confirmed. There is not long to wait at this point, however, and we will find out more in the coming week.

Marvel's Avengers, from publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics, is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4th. It is also set to release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Marvel-branded title right here.

Are you looking forward to the game's release? Did you get a chance to play in the beta? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.