Marvel Champions Releases First Look at Ms. Marvel

Kamala Khan is coming to Marvel Champions, the new Living Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games. Earlier this week, Fantasy Flight Games released a first look at Ms. Marvel, which will be added to the card game as a playable character in the Ms. Marvel Hero Pack. The hero pack will come with a pre-constructed deck containing everything players need to use Ms. Marvel in any Marvel Champions scenario, along with several additional cards that can be incorporated into any deck.

Ms. Marvel has several unique abilities and cards that should change how players use her during scenarios. For one, Ms. Marvel has only 1 Attack, 1 Defense, and 1 Thwart, making her both balanced and a bit under-powered compared to other heroes. However, her special ability “Morphogenetics” allows players to exhaust Ms. Marvel when they play an event card to put that card back in her hand, thus allowing players to either use the same event twice or spend that event card as a resource for another card.

Ms. Marvel’s deck is also a lot more focused on her alter-ego than other characters in Marvel Champions. While most characters only flip into their alter-ego to heal, several of Kamala’s friends appear in Marvel Champions to help her and provide her extra boosts while in her alter-ego. For instance, Bruno Carelli can be used to stockpile cards that can then be added to Ms. Marvel’s hand later – thus giving her an extra boost in power. It’s likely that players using Ms. Marvel will spend as much time as Kamala Khan as they will using Ms. Marvel to attack. [Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7799]

As with other character decks, Ms. Marvel has both a nemesis and an obligation that can come into play during scenarios. Ms. Marvel’s obligation will force players to either swap to their alter-ego to dispose of the cards or they’ll have to discard one of Kamala’s friendly persona cards (aka Kamala’s friends) as she’ll be grounded as a result. Ms. Marvel’s nemesis card is the Inventor – a hyper-intelligent bird that can add a lot of threat to a scheme in a hurry if he isn’t stopped.

The Ms. Marvel Hero Pack will contain several new aspect cards, including several new Protection cards that can stun enemies or deflect damage on their foes. While the pre-built Ms. Marvel deck is a Protection deck, there will also be new Justice, Aggression, and Leadership cards in the pack as well.

You can check out some of the revealed Ms. Marvel cards in the gallery in the article. The Ms. Marvel Hero Pack for Marvel Champions will be released in early 2020.