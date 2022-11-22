Marvel Champions Announces Final X-Men Hero Pack

Fantasy Flight Games has announced one more X-Men Hero Pack for its Marvel Champions card game. Rogue will join the ranks of the popular collaborative card game in February 2023, with a unique powerset built around borrowing the abilities of those she touches. Rogue can attach her Touched upgrade to either friends, foes, or even other players' heroes, gaining different abilities based on the type of character she's attached it to. In addition, Rogue gains the traits of the character she has Touched, which adds further benefits to various cards that Rogue plays. Notably, Rogue can also borrow event cards from other players' discard piles, granting her the ability to use their powers in various ways.

Rogue's pre-built hero deck is themed around the Protection aspect and comes with several new X-Men allies like Iceman who can freeze opponents and temporarily stun them. Her Hero Deck also comes with a modular encounter set that adds the Reavers to any scenario. The Reavers all activate at the same time thanks to their shared Teamwork trait, which makes dealing with them extra tricky when they activate on the battlefield.

Marvel Champions: The Card Game is a living card game in which players use a deck based around a specific hero and work with other heroes to defeat supervillains and thwart their schemes. Each scenario has different rules and circumstances, and players can choose to either use a pre-built Hero Deck or make a custom deck that uses a specific hero's cards along with cards from one of four distinct aspects.

In recent months, Marvel Champions has focused on the X-Men, following the release of their Mutant Genesis expansion. In total, eight X-Men will be released for the game – with Cyclops, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Storm, and Gambit joining Rogue as individual Hero Packs while Shadowcat and Colossus are included in the Mutant Genesis expansion.

Rogue's Hero Deck will be released for Marvel Champions: The Card Game this November.