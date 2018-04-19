Marvel Discusses the Idea of a Connected Universe With Video Games

The other day, we posted a story that discussed the potential idea of Marvel’s video games connecting with one another. A YouTuber had suggested that Insomniac Games‘ Spider-Man could somehow find a connection with Square Enix’s forthcoming Avengers games, considering that a few familiar locales from the Marvel universe are going to be in the web-slinger’s adventure.

While we didn’t have any confirmation of that, Marvel Games did recently speak on the idea of connecting games together within a universe, similar in fashion to what Marvel Studios is doing with its movies.

While speaking with the Telegraph, Bill Rosemann, who serves as creative director over at Marvel Games, explained that the idea of crossing over games has potential, but it’s also about making sure that each individual effort shines in its own right.

“There was. I mean, they tacked on that Nick Fury scene at the end of Iron Man, but did anyone think it would culminate in The Avengers?” he said in the interview. “Or now Avengers: Infinity War? That was a pipe dream.

“The first intention was, let’s just make the best Iron Man movie. We’re approaching it the same way. This is going to be hard enough. Let’s just make the best Spider-Man game. Let’s do that. The rest will take care of itself. Who knows what the future holds? We just want to make sure each individual game is awesome, is great. Again, we don’t want to trap people and contain people. We want to give them freedom.”

So he doesn’t deny the idea. It just sounds like he wants to make sure each game stands as a quality effort in its own right, instead of worrying so much about connectivity and how it’ll please fans.

And when game companies attempted connected universes in the past, it wasn’t always successful. Probably the closest anyone has come is with Nintendo, who brought together a number of its franchise characters for a good ol’ fashioned brawl in its Super Smash Bros. series, while also introducing familiar faces to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, such as Link from The Legend of Zelda and the Splatoon kids.

But there’s lots of potential here, and who knows, Square Enix may have a surprise waiting whenever it announces a first look at its forthcoming Avengers project. Fingers crossed!

Spider-Man releases on September 7 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

