Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases War Machine, Iron Fist, Carnage and More in 2021

The tabletop miniatures game Marvel: Crisis Protocol capped off a big 2020 with a big tease of what's ahead in 2021. Atomic Mass Games, the maker of the tabletop skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol, posted a final tease before going on a year end break. The image (seen in the tweet below) teased some upcoming new miniature figures for the game, including Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Mysterio, Carnage, War Machine, and Captain America (Sam Wilson). This follows the previous announcement of a second wave of X-Men characters (which includes Deadpool, Cable, and Mister Sinister) and a first wave of the Inhumans.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a tabletop skirmish miniature game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Each character has their own abilities and powers (presented on a two-sided card) that activate on their turn. Players pick out a roster of characters, and then face off against another team in scenarios based off of classic Marvel storylines. One unique characteristic of Marvel: Crisis Protocol is that players can place any hero or villain on their team, resulting in some very unique match-ups. As a hobby miniatures game, Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures come unpainted and un-assembled. However, assembly guides come in each character pack, and additional "how-to" guides are posted regularly on Atomic Mass Games' YouTube channel. Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a great way to jump into hobby miniature building, especially if you love Marvel superheroes.

To date, Marvel: Crisis Protocol has released 61 different characters, most of which are available either in individual or paired Character Packs. The full list of heroes that appear in the game appear below:

Captain America

Black Widow

Baron Zemo

Captain Marvel

Crossbones

Doctor Octopus

Iron Man

Red Skull

Ultron

Spider-Man

Hulk

MODOK

Black Panther

Killmonger

Okoye

Shuri

Venom

Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Ghost-Spider

Thor

Valkyrie

Hela

Loki

Vision

Winter Soldier

Corvus Glaive

Proxima Midnight

Gamora

Nebula

Rocket

Groot

Starlord

Black Dwarf

Ebony Maw

Drax

Ronan

Green Goblin

Doctor Strange

Wong

Hawkeye

Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff)

Thanos

Wasp

Ant-Man

Ghost Rider

Kingpin

Daredevil

Bullseye

Taskmaster

Punisher

Wolverine

Sabretooth

Cyclops

Storm

Magneto

Toad

Beast

Mystique

Additionally, the following figures have been officially announced and will be released in the upcoming months:

She-Hulk

Enchantress

Angela

Deadpool

Bob, Agent of HYDRA

Cable

Domino

Mister Sinister

Black Bolt

Lockjaw

Crystal

Medusa

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is available to purchase from local game stores.