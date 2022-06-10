Marvel: Crisis Protocol Sets Up a Major Hydra vs SHIELD Clash

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will introduce a new affiliation later this year, which will feature several classic Captain America villains. Earlier today, Atomic Mass Games announced a new line of Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures, which will introduce Hydra as a playable faction. Baron Strucker and Armin Zola will both be introduced to the game for the first time, alongside a new Red Skull miniature and a group of generic Hydra footsoldiers. Opposing Hydra will be a new Captain America miniature featuring a classic chainmail costume, as well as the "original" Human Torch (the android Jim Hammond) and a group of Howling Commandos led by Nick Fury Sr. All four Character Packs in the wave are scheduled for release this fall.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Additionally, Atomic Mass Games announced plans to release a miniature for Malekith the Accursed, a classic Thor villain best known as the antagonist for Thor: The Dark World. Malekith will be the game's first mounted unit, as he is shown riding on a massive winged tiger. You can see Malekith's epic miniature below:

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

An Asgardians affiliation pack containing Thor, Loki, Valkyrie, and Hela will also be released later this year.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures and accessories are available for sale at local hobby stores.