The Guardians of the Galaxy Are Coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol

A new wave of Marvel: Crisis Protocol expansions will introduce members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Several game distributors have posted pre-orders for Marvel: Crisis Protocol character packs containing Star-Lord, Gamora and Nebula, Rocket Raccoon and Groot, and Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight. No release dates were announced for any of the packs, but it’s expected that these will comprise the fourth wave of content for the newly released Marvel miniatures skirmish game. The packs will be released sometime in 2020 and will range in price from $24.95 for the Star-Lord single miniatures pack to $39.95 for the other two miniature packs. Each miniature comes unassembled and unpainted and comes with a character card to use when adding the characters to your Marvel: Crisis Protocol team.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a newly released tabletop skirmish game in which players form rosters made up of Marvel heroes and supervillains and pit them in intense team battles. The various characters grow stronger as they take more damage and vie to complete various objectives. The Marvel: Crisis Protocol Core Set contains 10 characters (containing a mix of heroes and villains) and future expansions will include characters like Black Panther, the Winter Soldier, Venom, and Thor. It seems that the characters packs can be loosely grouped together in waves. Wave 2 contains mostly Wakandan characters, Wave 3 contains Asgardian characters, and the newest wave contains characters associated with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Other unannounced (but previewed) miniatures include characters like Doctor Strange, Ghost-Spider, and Miles Morales.

The Marvel: Crisis Protocol Core Set is available now.