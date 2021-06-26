Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Jean Grey Character Card

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has provided players with a look at Jean Grey's impressive telekinetic powers. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games posted the full character card for Jean Grey, whose miniature will be added to Marvel: Crisis Protocol next month. Jean Grey will be one of the more powerful X-Men in the game, with a slate of impressive telekinetic abilities that should allow her to make an impact from the backlines of a skirmish. Grey's emphasis is on battlefield control, either by pushing or pulling enemy characters, or by preventing her own allies from getting unwillingly moved. She also has a whopper of an attack with her Telekinetic Force attack, which comes with 9 attack dice and can deal splash damage on a wild.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a skirmish miniatures game featuring the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe. Players can build rosters comprised of any character, although rosters can gain passive or active boosts if enough characters have the same affiliation. Some characters have surprising synergies with each other, allowing for unexpected team-ups and combos. The X-Men is one of the more recent affiliations, with most miniatures designed after their character looks from the 1990s. So far, the X-Men include Cyclops, Wolverine, Beast, and Storm, along with the X-Force affiliated characters Cable, Domino, and Deadpool. The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants have also appeared in the game, with Magneto, Toad, Sabretooth and Mister Sinister all available now.

Jean Grey will be released as part of a character pack that also contains Cassandra Nova. The X-Men villain Omega Red is also scheduled for release in July. Other upcoming releases include Moon Knight, Blade, and Ms. Marvel.

You can purchase the Marvel: Crisis Protocol Jean Grey and Cassandra Nova Character Pack from hobby stores beginning next month. Miniatures come unassembled and the character pack will cost $39.95.