Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Nick Fury’s Abilities, Shows Off Grunts Rules

Atomic Mass Games has provided players with a first look at Nick Fury Jr’s abilities in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, as well as show off how Grunts will work in the game. Earlier this month, Atomic Mass Games revealed it would add a new type of miniature to Marvel: Crisis Protocol – Grunts, which are generic characters summoned by specific characters. Atomic Mass Games recently revealed additional details about this new mechanic when it showed off the character card for Nick Fury Jr., who will be able to summon a group of SHIELD agents to the battlefield.

Fury comes with two different base attacks that generate power – the ranged Fury Special and the melee Tactical Knife. Both attacks deal Pierce damage on a Wild roll, while the Tactical Knife attack additionally can deal Bleed as well. Fury’s other abilities all involve the SHIELD Agents miniatures – Fury can summon SHIELD Agents for 2 Power, and they can re-roll an attack or defense dice whenever he is close to them, and he also gets Power whenever the SHIELD Agents take or deal damage.

Perhaps the most impressive ability is Fury’s Lead From the Front attack, which has a Strength of 7 at a cost of 3 Energy. If SHIELD Agents are close to Fury, they can also advance and make an attack with their Pistols.

Nick Fury Jr. will serve as the leader for the new SHIELD affiliation, with a leadership ability that either gives his player Victory Points the first time each round that an allied character is either Dazed or KOed, or lets them move a character closer to an opponent whenever they take damage from an attack.

As for the SHIELD Agents themselves, they serve as the Marvel: Crisis Protocol equivalent to warm bodies with some minor strategic uses. The SHIELD Agents can interact with certain Asset tokens when summoned, allowing them to immediately make progress towards certain objectives. SHIELD Agents also don’t have to pay Power to interact with Civilians or Assets. And while SHIELD Agents don’t have a lot of health, Fury can summon another group of Agents immediately if they are taken out of play.

The Nick Fury Jr. and SHIELD Agents Character Packs will be released in Q1 2022 for Marvel: Crisis Protocol.