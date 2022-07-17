Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases Sentinels, More Mutants on the Way

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

(Photo: Atomic Mass Games)

Atomic Mass Games also announced that it would release a Blob and Pyro character pack that adds the two Brotherhood mutants to the game. Affiliation packs for both the X-Men and the Brotherhood would also be released in the coming months. Additionally, a Rivals pack featuring Wolverine and Sabretooth will also be released by year end, with both Wolverine and Sabretooth getting brand new cards and abilities. Atomic Mass Games also announced that new Hulk and M.O.D.O.K. figures are in the works, as Hulk and M.O.D.O.K. were among the first figures to be released for the game. HYDRA terrain is also planned, with a Hydra tank that includes an optional Red Skull and can be used in a special Ultimate Encounter scenario.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures and accessories are available to purchase at local gaming stores.