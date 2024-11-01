Popular Marvel Game Is Now Free to Download and Keep

A popular Marvel game is free to download for the month of November. Once downloaded, the game is free to keep, however, there are some requirements to meet. The Marvel game — which released back in 2021 — is available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X; however, the free codes are limited to PC. This is the first requirement. There is a second though.

In addition to being limited to PC, the codes are locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription because the offer comes the way of Prime Gaming. Those without an Amazon Prime will need to fork over the usual $59.99 asking price, though the game is routinely on sale for cheaper than this.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the mystery free game in question is Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy from developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix.

Upon release, the Marvel game garnered Metacritic scores as high as 84, and won a few notable awards, including: Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2021, Adventure Game of the Year at the D.I.C.E Awards and Outstanding Achievement in Story at the same award show.

“Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you,” reads an official blurb about the game for those unfamiliar with it. “Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits.”

The game’s official description continues: “If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of. You got this. Probably.”

Those that decide to check out Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy now that it is free via Prime Gaming should expect a game that is about 17 to 20 hours long, depending on how much side content you engage with. Completionists, on the other hand, will need closer to 25 hours with the game.