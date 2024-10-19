Popular Marvel Game Lowest Price Yet Thanks to New Sale

A popular Marvel game is its lowest price yet thanks to a new sale on both the Microsoft Store and the PlayStation Store. This means, whether on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS4, or PS5, the deal is available to you. The only exclusions are PC and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, those interested will also want to keep in mind the deal is only available until November 1.

In recent years, Marvel games have been amongst some of the biggest releases any given year. Sometimes these releases work out, like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but other times they haven’t always worked out, like Marvel’s Avengers. The mystery game in question falls somewhere in between these two categories.

Back in 2022, storied strategy game developer Firaxis Games — best known for the Civilization and XCOM series — released, with the help of 2K, and in collaboration with Marvel Games, Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Upon release, the tactical RPG received positive reviews — earning Metacritic scores ranging from 81 to 83 — but commercially it flopped a bit.

All of that said, if you never checked out but are interested, you can now grab it on the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store for 75 percent off. This means rather than pay $59.99, you only have to pay $14.99. Consequently, this is the cheapest the game has ever been digitally or physically.

“When the demonic Lilith and her fearsome horde unite with the evil armies of Hydra, it’s time to unleash Marvel’s dark side,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “As The Hunter, your mission is to lead an unlikely team of seasoned Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors to victory. Can legends such as Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade put aside their differences in the face of a growing apocalyptic threat? If you’re going to save the world, you’ll have to forge alliances and lead the team into battle as the legendary Midnight Suns.”

“Marvel’s Midnight Suns is not only one of the best Marvel games out there, but it may be one of the best RPGs of 2022,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Of course, that’s going to sound like a pretty absurd statement in the year of games like Elden Ring, but it is really damn good. If you like games with a lot of meat on the bone, thoughtful combat, and characters that are titans in the general pop culture landscape, this is made with you in mind.”