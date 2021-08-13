Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Reveals New Rocket and Groot Design Details

✖

This October, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy will put players in the role of Star-Lord as he leads the team on an all-new adventure. Peter Quill will be joined by his teammates from the films, and Square Enix has released a new video offering a closer look at Rocket and Groot. In the video, art director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc walks viewers through the ways these two characters have been specifically redesigned for the game's world. The two designs stick fairly close to how the characters appear in the comics and films, but there are a number of new details that have been added.

The video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Groot and Rocket are the galaxy's best friends. See how it's echoed in their designs, linked to story and gameplay 👇 #GOTGGame pic.twitter.com/M4nKzSgFj5 — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) August 12, 2021

According to Gauthier-Leblanc, Rocket and Groot's slight design changes were made specifically to tie-in with the narrative and gameplay. Rocket wears a pair of goggles in the game, which are used in the narrative, and his backpack actually transforms into a massive gun. Meanwhile, Groot has been given a bit of armor, which has been provided by Rocket. The idea is that Rocket sees Groot almost like a mech that he can customize for battle, and use as a turret. Rocket still considers Groot his best friend, however; his goatee in the game has some details meant to make it look like Groot.

The dynamic between Rocket and Groot is an integral part of James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and it will be interesting to see if Square Enix can capture that. Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer to find out for themselves!

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release October 26th, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy? What do you think of Rocket and Groot's new designs?