Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:

Title announcement for an upcoming Legendary expansion! Stay tuned to see the epic scope of The Infinity Saga from the #Marvel Cinematic Universe captured in the world of #Legendary. pic.twitter.com/YpwkDWOplK — Upper Deck Entertainment (@UpperDeckEnt) July 11, 2022

Marvel Legendary is a deck-building game in which players gradually collect hero cards while trying to stop Masterminds from completing their ultimate scheme. At the start of the game, players choose several Hero Decks to use in the scenario as well as a Mastermind and Villain groups. When the game starts, players use their small deck of Hero cards to either recruit new heroes and abilities for their deck or defeat certain villains. Marvel Legendary has both a co-op mode and a competitive mode – players have to work together to defeat the Mastermind, but they can also score Victory Points while doing so.

Marvel Legendary is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the game has expanded with a steady stream of expansions built around different themes. Some expansions had added new mechanics or concepts, while others have been focused on different storylines or Marvel events. Upcoming Marvel Legendary expansions due out later this year include a Black Panther set as well as a Black Widow set. Recently released Marvel Legendary sets include a new Doctor Strange set and a set based on the X-Men storyline Messiah Complex.