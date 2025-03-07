Marvel Games Are Over $50 Off for Limited Time

Four Marvel games are currently 85% off. In the case of three of these Marvel games, this means saving over $50 on each. Meanwhile, in the case of the fourth and final Marvel game, this means only paying $6.74. All of the deals are only available for a limited time though and all are limited to the Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop.

Perhaps the most notable discount is for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which is 85 percent off until March 11. This means it is only $8.99 rather than $59.99. The next most notable deal is for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which has the exact same deal, but only until March 10. Both of these deals are notably limited to the Microsoft Store.

The two less notable deals are both for LEGO Marvel games. One of these deals is for LEGO Marvel Collection, which is normally $59.99, but on sale for $8.99 until March 11 on the Microsoft Store and until March 13 on the PlayStation Store.

The final Marvel deal comes the way of the Nintendo Switch eShop. More specifically, and until March 24, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition is 85 percent off, which means it is $6.74 rather than $44.99.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, for those that don’t know, is a 2021 action-adventure game from developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix. The former is best known for the Deus Ex series. Meanwhile, Marvel’s Midnight Suns released a year later in 2022 via developer Firaxis Games and publisher 2K. The former is known for the Civilization and XCOM series.

As for the LEGO Marvel Collection it features LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2. All made by TT Games, these titles released in 2013, 2016, and 2017, respectively. And of course, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, is simply a more expensive version of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 with extra add-on content.

