Marvel's Midnight Suns Will Reportedly Be Completely Free Soon

If you've been holding off on picking up Marvel's Midnight Suns, it seems that your patience could soon pay off. Since its launch back at the end of 2022, the Marvel strategy title from Firaxis and 2K Games has slowly seen its price get lowered across all platforms. Now, a new deal that hasn't been formally announced just yet could bring Midnight Suns to its lowest value so far, which would result in it being given away for nothing.

According to Dealabs, Marvel's Midnight Suns is planned to go free beginning later this week. Specifically, the title is set to be given away as the weekly free title on the Epic Games Store. As a result, it will only be free on this platform for PC and won't be widely free across all avenues. If this report is true, it would mean that Midnight Suns would become downloadable for free beginning on June 6 and would remain live until June 13. Anyone who snags the game over this span of time will then be able to continue owning it in perpetuity in their EGS library.

Generally speaking, Marvel's Midnight Suns didn't become as big as 2K Games had hoped it would as the title missed its sales expectations by quite a bit. Despite not reaching these monetary goals, Midnight Suns has been quite well-received by just about everyone that has played it. As such, this will be a pretty great edition to the Epic Games Store's free rotation, assuming it does indeed join that slate in the coming days.

If you're curious to learn more about Marvel's Midnight Suns, you can check out more of the game via its official trailer and synopsis attached below.

"Marvel's Midnight Suns is the ultimate crossover event combining the rich story, character relationships, customization and progression of an RPG with the tactical strategy and combat mechanics of a revolutionary new card-based tactics game. Set in the darker side of the Marvel Universe, you will forge unbreakable bonds with legendary Marvel Super Heroes and dangerous supernatural warriors in the fight against the world's greatest threat yet…the demonic forces of Lilith and the elder god Chthon.

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes an engaging and deeply customizable card-based battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair. Deploy a squad of Super Heroes on tactical turn-based missions to thwart the forces of evil. Use your environment, move around the battlefield lining up the perfect shot or combo, and then launch devastating hero abilities to gain the advantage in each epic encounter. The combat leverages the best elements from tactical games and card-based combat in a truly unique and thrilling experience."