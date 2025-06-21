Marvel Multiverse RPG Offers Free Preview of New Avengers Expansion

On June 21st each year, tabletop gamers celebrate Free RPG Day. This nerdy holiday sees local game stores around the world offering up various tabletop gaming freebies. This year, the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is joining in with a preview adventure from its upcoming Avengers Expansion. The adventure has a timely Thunderbolts* theme, and will be available in local game stores around the country on June 21st. If you miss it, however, you’ll be able to download a digital copy in the near future.

Marvel Multiverse RPG lets gamers step into the shoes of their favorite superheroes. The game has been around since 2022, with several expansions adding new playable characters and adventures to the game. In late 2024, the X-Men Expansion added many of our favorite mutants. Earlier this year, gamers got to enter the Spider-verse with the Spider-Verse Expansion. Naturally, that means we’re due for another new entry in the series. In February, Marvel Multiverse RPG revealed the new Avengers Expansion. And now, gamers can try it out for free.

The avengers assembled in endgame

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: Avengers Expansion is set to release on September 17th. As you might expect, the book will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe core team of Avengers: Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor. However, the expansion also teases “countless other Avengers and their most villainous foes.” An official character list on the Marvel website reveals many more exciting names, including Black Panther (Shuri), Ghost Rider, Jeff the Land Shark of Marvel Rivals fame, Wiccan, and more.

How to Try the New Marvel Multiverse RPG: Avengers Expansion For Free

If you want to check out what the new expansion has to offer, you can grab the new free preview for Free RPG Day. Copies of an adventure from the new expansion will be available at participating local game stores on June 21st. Thankfully for those who aren’t able to rush out to a game store today, Marvel plans to make the adventure available as a free PDF in the near future, as well.

The exclusive Thunderbolts* adventure features a quick-start guide for the Marvel Multiverse RPG, along with character profiles for Red Guardian, White Widow, Winter Soldier, and U.S. Agent. It will let gamers check out some of the new content arriving with the Avengers Expansion in September. Marvel notes the adventure will be available for download soon, but doesn’t specify an exact date for when the digital version will arrive.

The free marvel multiverse RPG adventure has a thunderbolts* theme

Gamers will also get another chance to try out the new Avengers Expansion at Gen Con this year. Marvel Multiverse RPG will host a table with demos and game sessions, including an opportunity to pre-order the new expansion. So, if you plan to head to Gen Con and want even more preview content, be sure to sign up for a Marvel Multiverse RPG session.

Marvel Multiverse RPG and its current expansions are available where books and RPG goodies are sold. Expansions like the Avengers Expansion require the Core Rulebook and dice for the Marvel d616 system to play.