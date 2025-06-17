Marvel Rivals Reveals Upcoming Hero Balance Changes (And It’s Bad News for Jeff-nado)

Gamers have been enjoying the latter half of Marvel Rivals Season 2, with the addition of Ultron and new Twitch drops for Emma Frost. Though Season 3 is still a ways away, Marvel Rivals is gearing up for another hero balance patch. These hero balance adjustments are geared at ensuring that no one hero is too powerful or too weak. That means some characters get buffed while others get nerfed, and players always have some big feelings. And this latest hero balance patch has bad news for Jeff the Shark stans.

Season 2.5 brought in some exciting new team-up abilities, including the popular Jeff the Shark and Storm combo that brought us Jeff-nado. As much fun as these abilities are, some of them are apparently a little bit OP. The upcoming Hero Balance Adjustments patch for Marvel Rivals features nerfs for a few team-ups, along with general adjustments to some hero abilities. Compared to some hero balance patches, this one isn’t too long a list. That’s good news if you’re settling into the Season 2.5 groove, as there won’t be a huge multi-character shakeup to adjust to.

This latest Hero Balance Patch is slated to go live on June 19th at 5 AM EDT. So, you’ve got a few more days to enjoy Jeff-nado at its full power before the changes take place. This balance adjustment will arrive alongside the general update, which will bring in a new limited-time Venom’s Bubble pop event, new in-store bundles for Iron Fist and Moon Knight, and additional bug fixes.

Hero Balance Adjustments for Marvel Rivals June 19th Patch

Storm is getting a nerf outside the jeff-nado with this balance update

Here is the full list of upcoming nerfs and buffs for the latest Marvel Rivals Hero Balance Adjustment update, as shared by NetEase.

ADJUSTMENTS

VANGUARD

Thor (QoL)

After casting Awakening Rune, you can now manually cancel the Awakened state after a brief delay.

DUELIST

Moon Knight (Buff)

Survivability boost, increasing base health from 250 to 275.

Star-Lord (Buff)

Element Guns Damage Falloff: adjusted to maximum Damage Falloff at 25m from 60% to 65%.

Storm (Nerf)

Ultimate Ability will go off less often with an increased energy cost for Omega Hurricane (Ultimate Ability) from 3100 to 3400.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

Luna Snow & Hawkeye – Chilling Assault (Nerf)

Hawkeye’s power reduced, with ice arrow damage reduced from 30 (120 max at 30m) to 25 (100 max at 30m).

Reduce the stun duration for enemies hit beyond 30m from 1.5s to 0.8s and Spell Field Damage range from 3m to 1m.

Storm & Jeff the Land Shark – Jeff-nado (Nerf)

Jeff’s devouring time has been increased from 1.2s to 1.5s.

Rocket Raccoon & Peni Parker – Rocket Network (Nerf)

Cooldown for this ability has been increased from 20s to 30s.

The latest Marvel Rivals hero balance patch goes live on June 19th at 5 AM EDT. It will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game is currently in Season 2.5, which is expected to end sometime around July 11th. NetEase hasn’t yet confirmed the release date or content for Season 3, but in-game countdowns suggest it will be roughly around this time.

Are you sad to see Jeff-nado get a nerf? Were you hoping to see another OP character get cut down to size? Let us know in the comments below!