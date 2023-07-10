Marvel Multiverse RPG Announces Spider-Verse Expansion

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game is going to the Spider-Verse. Today, Marvel announced the next expansion for its soon to be released Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, titled Spider-Verse Expansion. Dicebreaker was the first to report on the new expansion, which will feature the ability to create a custom Spider-Variant and add symbiotes and clones to a Marvel Multiverse campaign. The new supplement, which will be released in Summer 2024, will also feature statblocks on the Sinister Six, the Inheritors, and various Spider-Man related characters such as Carnage, Chasm, Madame Web, Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir. The Spider-Verse Expansion will be written by game designer Matt Forbeck, with illustrations by RB Silva. You can check out the cover down below:

Marvel has been developing the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game for over two years, working to build a game that allows players to either play as iconic Marvel superheroes or create their own characters. The game has gone through several major revisions during its playtesting phase, with the character building rules and mechanics involving stats and damage roles going through multiple radical changes. However, some core mechanics such as the 3D6-based "d616" system to determine successes or failures on checks have remained in place.

This marks the second Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game expansion, following a X-Men-themed expansion due out for an early 2024 release. A Kang-themed adventure is also slated for release in late 2023 and will be the first full-length campaign for the new tabletop RPG.

Since Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most popular character, there have been plenty of Spider-characters who exist both alongside Peter Parker and in Marvel's many variant universes. The 2015 "Spider-Verse" event was the first to bring all those variant characters, with Spider-Man and his variants trying to stave off an attack by the Inheritors, a family of vampire-like creatures who feed on the assorted Spider-people due to their connection to the Spider-Totems. The event introduced "Spider-Gwen" and served as one of the inspirations for the animated Spider-Verse movies.

Expect to see Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game hit shelves later this summer and the Spider-Verse Expansion to be released next summer.