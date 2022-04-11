Marvel Releases First Preview of Upcoming Tabletop Roleplaying Game

Marvel has released a first look at its upcoming Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game. Earlier today, Marvel.com published an interview with Marvel Multiverse lead designer Matt Forbeck about the upcoming tabletop game, which will have a public playtest released for sale next week.The interview includes several interior pages from the playtest, including a statblock for Peter Parker’s Spider-Man. The preview also confirms that the game will use a 3D6 system, with a single six-sided dice designated as “the Marvel dice.” You can check out the three excerpts, which also includes a skill tree for Spider-Powers below:

In the interview itself, Forbeck described how the Marvel dice will be used to determine when something “amazing” happens in the course of the game. “One of the coolest bits of the game is the new dice mechanic,” Forbeck said. “You roll three standard six-sided dice, one of which is the Marvel die. If you get a 1 on the Marvel die, you get a fantastic result and something amazing happens. If you get 6 on both of the other dice—or a 6-1-6 result—that’s an ultimate fantastic roll, which is even better. Combine that with our rules for edges and troubles—which offer dice re-rolls—and you wind up with a lot of ways to make incredible things happen during the game, maximizing the fun.”

Forbeck also teased character creation, noting that players will combine ability scores with those from an archetype. ” MARVEL is an acrostic in which each of the initials stands for one of the six ability scores in the game: Might, Agility, Resilience, Vigilance, Ego, and Logic,” Forbeck said. “Scores for standard people in each of these abilities range from -4 to 4, and the scores for super powered characters can range much higher. There are a number of different archetypes in the game that describe what kind of character you’re playing—a striker, a blaster, and so on. When you combine the character’s abilities with their archetype, that gives you even bigger numbers for your attack rolls and for your defenses too. That way the characters can stand toe-to-toe with others of their own rank.”

We’ll have more to share about the Marvel Multiverse Roleplaying Game when the public playtest comes out later this month.