Marvel Mystic Mayhem Celebrates Global Launch With First Free Code

Marvel fans have a new mobile game to try out with Marvel Mystic Mayhem. The latest NetEase and Marvel Games project launched globally on June 25th. Gamers can download Marvel Mystic Mayhem on their preferred mobile device and jump right into a comic book-style adventure. To celebrate the game’s global launch, NetEase has already offered up the first free code that players can redeem for some in-game perks when they download Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Featuring heavily comic-book-inspired cutscenes, Marvel Mystic Mayhem pulls you right into the action from the first time you log in. Players will build their team of heroes to stop supervillain Nightmare from fully taking over reality. The mobile game is free to play and available on Android and iOS devices starting today, June 25th. In celebration, there’s a brand-new launch trailer that shows off the cutscene animations and a few characters you’ll meet in the game:

Play video

As gamers are jumping into Marvel Mystic Mayhem for the first time, they’ll play through a story intro before settling into the gameplay loop. Like any free-to-play mobile title, that gameplay loop involves earning various in-game currencies to acquire new heroes and level up their skills. Players will start off with just Story mode unlocked, but will be able to progress to other game modes and features as they play through the game.

How to Redeem Codes in Marvel Mystic Rivals

To help players get started, there’s a brand new Global Launch Gift code to redeem for 1000 Mysterium Coins and 1000 Tactic Reports. The coins are the primary basic currency for the game and are used to strengthen your heroes. Meanwhile, Tactic Reports are a level-up material that serve as Hero XP points. In other words, both are pretty helpful startup items as you work to build up your dream team.

The free Marvel Mystic Mayhem code for launch day is MMMGLMMMGL. But to get the reward, players will need to know how to redeem codes in the brand-new mobile game. The location of the gift code entry isn’t obvious, so let me walk you through it.

First up, you’ll need to log in to your Marvel Mystic Mayhem account. You won’t be able to access the game menus until you play through the tutorial, so be sure to do that first.

Then, click the three horizontal lines at the top right of your screen to open the menu options. From there, click the gear icon to open up Settings.

Click the gear icon to open up Marvel Mystic Mayhem Settings

Once in Settings, click on the Community tab. There, you’ll see a Gift Code box where you can enter the code. Type the code, in this case MMMGLMMMGL, and hit Confirm.

Go to Community to redeem gift codes in Marvel Mystic Mayhem

From there, you should get a notification that the redemption was successful and a pop-up showing you the new items you’ve received in Marvel Mystic Mayhem. Both items will be in your inventory after redemption and can be used to upgrade heroes in the game.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is available starting today, June 25th, via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The game is free to play, with optional in-game purchases.

Have you played Marvel Mystic Mayhem yet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!