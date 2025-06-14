Fans Divided on New Gameplay Trailer for Upcoming Marvel Game

There’s no denying that the Marvel Games and NetEase partnership worked well for Marvel Rivals. The free-to-play superhero shooter has amassed a huge following thanks to its fast-paced gameplay, compelling character designs, and comic references. Now, NetEase and Marvel Games are gearing up to release another free game, Marvel Mystic Mayhem. This team-based tactical RPG celebrates the magical side of the superhero universe, and now, we’ve got our first gameplay trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Mystic Mayhem launches globally on June 25th. It will be a mobile-only title, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Gamers can pre-register now to lock in some special rewards for the game, which will feature the usual monetization expected in a free-to-play mobile title. Though we’ve previously seen character designs for the Marvel Mystic Mayhem roster, we haven’t seen the heroes in action until now. Recently, Marvel Games shared the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming title, showing off heavily comics-inspired combat animations and vibes. You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

Play video

Though billed as a gameplay trailer, the video has quite a cinematic flair. Even so, we do get a solid first look at what Marvel Mystic Mayhem gameplay actually looks like. With classic comics-style panels and sound effect pop-ups, our roster of heroes launches into battle with impressive area-of-effect attacks.

Most Marvel Fans Are Ready for Another NetEase Game, But Some Have Doubts

The trailer shows off in-game combat featuring several of the game’s heroes, and many fans are impressed by the breadth of the roster. Taking a page out of the Marvel Rivals book, Marvel Mystic Mayhem showcases some familiar faces like Spider-Man and Storm alongside deeper cuts like Mystic Falcon and Sleepwalker. The YouTube comments are overall pretty positive as fans gear up for another new Marvel title to enjoy.

“Marvel game fans haven’t just been eating well. They’ve been feasting at a buffet,” says one top comment. Other gamers say Marvel Mystic Mayhem looks like a glow-up of the previous Marvel mobile game, Marvel Strike Force. Clearly, the gameplay trailer for this upcoming tactical RPG has many Marvel gamers impressed. But not everyone is quite so optimistic. After all, free mobile games have a bit of a bad reputation, and some players worry that monetization models could hamper the game.

Comment

byu/Aiden-Damian from discussion

ingachagaming

In the r/gachagaming subreddit, some fans are frustrated that the game is mobile-only. Many gamers still prefer to engage in these types of titles via PC or console, and mobile-only titles are often met with skepticism. Some gamers are concerned that this will join other Marvel games like Marvel Strike Force with a monetization model that lands it in “the graveyard of Marvel cashgrab mobile games.” However, Marvel Rivals fans point out that the monetization of that NetEase and Marvel Games collab is pretty reasonable. Since the paid features are primarily skins, no actual gameplay is locked off for free-to-play players, just vibes.

Overall, it seems most Marvel fans are at least willing to give Marvel Mystic Mayhem a try. And soon, we’ll be able to, as the game releases worldwide on June 25th for Apple and Android devices.