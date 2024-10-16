Free-to-Play Marvel Mystic Mayhem RPG Announced

Marvel added another game to its to-be-released lineup this week by announcing Marvel Mystic Mayhem, an RPG starring characters like Doctor Strange, Scarlet Witch, and Spider-Man among many others. The game is based around a struggle against Marvel’s Nightmare and consists of players forming teams of three heroes to face off against the villain. It’s developed by NetEase, a developer which has worked on other Marvel games already, and like the other Marvel projects from the studio, it’ll be a free-to-play game.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem will be a mobile game on iOS and Android devices, Marvel and NetEase Games announced this week. While the main villain being Nightmare is already a pull from some of the less mainstream parts of the Marvel’s vast roster, the hero teaming up with Doctor Strange is just as big a deal. Doctor Strange will be working with Sleepwalker in Marvel Mystic Mayhem, a hero who’s certainly not seen as often as Spider-Man and others.

According to the current roundup of heroes shown on the Marvel Mystic Mayhem site, the game will consist of Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, Hulk, Sleepwalker, Moon Knight, Armor, Psylocke, Lady Bullseye, Misty Knight, Juggernaut, Man-Thing, Mister Negative, and Doppelganger at launch. Preregistrations are up for the game now so that you can sign up ahead of release, but there’s no known release date for the game just yet.

The gist of the game is that Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker will be teaming up against Nightmare to thwart his world domination plot with the help of all the other Marvel heroes (and sometimes heroes) mentioned above. The game will delve into the “deepest fears” of some of the super heroes, and based on the trailer above, appears to put quite an emphasis on cinematics and stylized combat. Some brief snippets of combat were shown in the trailer as well to highlight the “team-based tactical RPG” setup of the game.

“Get a glimpse into the deepest fears of Super Heroes such as Scarlet Witch, Moon Knight, and Captain America as Nightmare transforms their dreams into dangerous dungeons,” an overview of the game offered. “Drawing energy from the Mindscape, Doctor Strange and Sleepwalker must arm their allies with dream energy to form a three-hero battle team delving into the heart of each harrowing nightmare to avert the collapse of reality.”

NetEase worked with Marvel in the past on the Marvel Super War mobile game as well. Its also the same studio developing Marvel Rivals which will be out in December, so NetEase certainly knows its way around Marvel heroes and stories by now.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem does not yet have a release date but is up for preregistrations now on the iOS and Android platforms.