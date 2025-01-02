Marvel Rivals Reveals First Look at Fantastic Four (And Teases Blade)

Marvel Rivals has revealed its first official look at the Fantastic Four prior to their addition in the hit multiplayer game. Since launching roughly one month ago, subsequent leaks tied to Marvel Rivals had indicated that the Fantastic Four, which consists of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing, would soon be added as playable characters. Now, these leaks have essentially been verified as developer NetEase Games has given eager fans a glimpse at all four members of Marvel’s “first family”, while also teasing the arrival of a new character down the road.

Shown off in a new post on social media, Marvel Rivals revealed its designs for the Fantastic Four. All members of the FF look about like players would expect with each donning white and blue tights that are emblazoned with a large “4”. Outside of highlighting the four main teammates in the Fantastic Four, this image also shows off the group’s robotic companion HERBIE, in addition to the Fantasticar. Whether or not HERBIE or the Fantasticar will actually appear in Marvel Rivals just yet isn’t known, but it’s cool to see each represented here all the same.

You can get a look at this full art of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals right here:

By far the most interesting thing about this Marvel Rivals artwork, though, is who isn’t seen in it. Specifically, the background of this art suggests that the vampire hunter Blade is coming to Marvel Rivals as well. While Blade isn’t directly shown in the image, a number of bats can be seen flying in the skies behind the Fantastic Four alongside the glow of a blood-red moon. All of these signs point to Blade being the next character added after the Fantastic Four, and leaked information would also back up this belief.

For now, it’s not known exactly when the Fantastic Four will be coming to Marvel Rivals, but NetEase Games has said it will reveal a new trailer tied to the characters on January 6th at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT. Once that trailer releases, we’ll surely be given a better idea of how each Fantastic Four member will play alongside their arrival in-game.

Until then, Marvel Rivals can be played right now across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.