Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Human Torch Abilities

With 33 different heroes and villains at launch, there’s no shortage of options in Marvel Rivals. From favorites like Jeff the Land Shark to maligned characters like Storm, there’s an option for just about any playstyle already. But that doesn’t mean players aren’t eager to see what’s coming next, as new heroes and villains will shake up the meta and make things more interesting. Recently, a leak revealed not only an upcoming character addition, but also some of his moves and abilities.

With the game in Season 0, there’s surely much to come yet in Marvel Rivals. Already, players have enjoyed a Christmas event with new limited-edition skins for characters like Jeff the Land Shark and Groot and a special spray just to celebrate the game’s popularity. Despite all the content gamers already know about, there’s more on the horizon, and leakers can’t stop sharing sneak peeks.

Doctor strange in marvel rivals, pre zombification

Recently, gamers got a first look at an upcoming skin that turns Doctor Strange into Doctor Zombie Strange from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Given the absolute icon status of this character after the movie, fans are eager to be able to transform their standard Doctor Strange play strategy into his zombie form. However, as exciting as a new fan favorite skin might be, new characters are the additions that will really shake things up and change how the game feels day to day. That’s where the latest leak comes in, revealing possible new character Human Torch and his key abilities.

Johnny Storm and X-Men’s Storm Team Up in Marvel Rivals

The leaked details come from X/Twitter account @RivalsLeaks, who shared a screengrab of Human Torch that includes attacks and abilities. According to the image, Human Torch will be a 3-star difficulty character. His main attack is Fire Cluster, which will launch a fireball at enemy combatants. Other damage-dealing abilities include Pyro-Prison which will create a fire wall to burn enemies and Flaming Meteor, which lets Human Torch drop from above to stun nearby enemies.

According to the leaker, the Human Torch will also be able to use a Plasma Body ability that causes him to “enter a state of accelerated ascent” and hurl fireballs to create flame fields in targeted areas. As for the Ultimate, Human Torch will allegedly have a Supernova skill that creates fire tornadoes from The Human Torch’s flame field. And for those yearning to see more of X-men character Storm, there’s potential good news with his Team Up ability Omega Fire. This lets Storm absorb the Human Torch’s fire tornadoes into her Ultimate, making it even more deadly. Whether this is worth Storm’s slow movement speed remains to be seen.

In response to this peek at a playable Human Torch, the main question on fans’ minds is how he’ll move on the battlefield. Will Human Torch be another floating player like Storm or Iron Man, or will he have more limited flight abilities more akin to Thor or Doctor Strange? Others simply want to make sure that the iconic “Flame on!” catchphrase is included in Johnny Storm’s in-game dialogue. As of now, there’s no news directly from developer NetEase about when gamers can expect to see new characters in the game, so it’s unclear when exactly Human Torch will make his fiery debut on the battlefield.