Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals When Season 1 Starts

Marvel Rivals took the internet by storm with its huge cast of characters, hero shooter gameplay, and free-to-play aspect, since its December release, reaching a peak of 20 million players. Following this, developer NetEase has already been adding content, including a winter event and new skins. Players are eager for new content, especially when it comes to new characters. Well, if leaks are true, players might be able to expect the start of Marvel Rivals’ first season sooner than expected. Seasons in Marvel Rivals are likely to add new characters, new maps, and possibly new game modes and skins as well.

If leaks are true, Marvel Rivals’ season 1 will begin on January 11, 2025, in China, which means the United States should see the first season launch on January 10, 2025. The leaks show a screenshot showcasing the Fantastic Four. This leads credence to the rumors of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing being added as playable characters.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 pic.twitter.com/U01uZOKwNH — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) January 2, 2025

Another aspect of the leaked screenshot is H.E.R.B.I.E. being visible on what looks like a new version of the payload. The Baxter Building is also visible, which may indicate a new map taking place in New York. Some fans have pointed out the red sun in the background, possibly hinting at a vampire invasion of the city, which leaves fans eager to face off against a vampire threat as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch.

It’s important to bear in mind these are leaks and rumors and none of this may be true. But the screenshot supports this information as it looks pretty official. Another piece of evidence supporting the season 1 leak is the previous rumors of Blade and Ultron joining the cast with season 1. If the red sun and vampire theories are true, Blade would be a perfect hero to add alongside the Fantastic Four.

Regardless, the Fantastic Four seem like likely additions to the roster, with possibly H.E.R.B.I.E. being a character as well, but the Fantastic Four’s robotic ally may just be a part of a new map or objective point. Only time will tell, but Marvel Rivals’ season 1 should be a welcome change to the game, hopefully introducing new content and some balancing, especially for heroes like Hawkeye.

The full Screenshot shows Season 1 as Official news for January 11th



Taking note that this app is for Chinese users, Season 1 should Launch January 10th — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) January 2, 2025

While players wait to see if the leaks about season 1 are true, they’ve already begun discussing and theory-crafting what roles the Fantastic Four will play. The Thing seems obvious as a vanguard, while the Human Torch would be perfect as a duelist. Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman have a bit more flexibility.

Mr. Fantastic could fit the role of a duelist or a strategist depending on how Marvel Rivals designs his kit. Likewise, the Invisible Woman could play the role of a vanguard or a strategist. Hopefully, NetEase will choose vanguard and strategist over duelist for these characters, as there are far more duelists in the game. With luck, we’ll learn more if the leaks are true on January 11, 2025.