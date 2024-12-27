Marvel Rivals Leak Says Deadpool and More Are on the Way

Between the popularity of the Marvel IP and the positive response of Marvel Rivals, fans are eager and desperate for more information on characters, cosmetics, maps, events, and more. Leakers take to social media to showcase their findings and increase hype for future content. Any information about new characters is highly sought after and typically gets the biggest audience. While leaks and rumors can give fans hope of what content is coming, it is best to take it with a grain of salt until the official confirms it. That said, the latest leak points toward the imminent release of Deadpool and other characters.

The Deadpool leak comes from XOX_LEAK who shares their findings via Twitter. If the leak is true, Deadpool, Angela, Captain Marvel, Hit-Monkey, Emma Frost, Phoenix/Jean Grey, and Modok are planned to join the Marvel Rivals roster. This follows rumors of Mr. Fantastic and The Human Torch being added to Marvel Rivals, as well as a Zombie Doctor Strange skin.

img cred: U/Mother_Nature53 pic.twitter.com/mr2XIWl4Ij — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) December 27, 2024

Again, any rumor and leak should be treated with skepticism until proven true, but leaks before Marvel Rivals release suggested Deadpool would be added to the roster. Deadpool has always been a popular Marvel character, but the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine has only made Wade Wilson more popular. Additionally, with Marvel Rivals story and multiple universes clashing, Deadpool’s fourth-wall-breaking quirk would fit right in with the game.

XOX_LEAK also teased other additions coming to Marvel Rivals besides the characters listed above. In the Twitter thread, new team-ups between old and new characters would be added. New maps would also be released to accompany these and so would new icons and season rank images. These include:

Team Ups Squirre Girl x Rocket Raccoon Storm x Human Torch Wolverine x The Thing x Hulk Wolverine x Phoenix Wolverine X Magik X Psylocke X Black Panther (scrapped?) Blade X Cloak and Dagger X Moon Knight Emma Frost X Magneto Emma Frost X Psylocke Emma Frost X ???

New Maps Krakoa Arakko New York



Marvel rivals’ jeff the shark winter skin.

Deadpool is almost certainly an obvious pick for Marvel Rivals and would likely be a Duelist character with some self-healing ability. Others like Captain Marvel and Jean Grey/Phoenix are also strong picks due to their importance in the comics, but others are a little more obscure. While Modok and Emma Frost have shown up in varying forms outside the comics, they aren’t household names like others. Hit-Monkey is certainly more on the unknown side. Still, Jeff the Shark wasn’t well-known but is a household name thanks to Marvel Rivals.

Only time will tell if the leaks are true and if any of these characters will join Marvel Rivals. The Marvel-based hero shooter launched in November of 2024 and has already received a Christmas event adding a new game mode and several skins. 2025 likely holds even more new content for Marvel Rivals and fan expectation is off the charts. Marvel Rivals will need to keep its content incoming to keep fans happy, but so far it has had an exceptional launch and retaining players well.