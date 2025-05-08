Marvel Rivals Adds New Skins for Squirrel Girl and Rocket Raccoon

Marvel Rivals has an abundance of skins for players to use, allowing them to customize their favorite Marvel heroes and villains. Two new bundles have arrived for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl, showing off their summer outfits amidst the Hellfire Gala. With rumors of Marvel swimsuits coming, fans are eager for hot Summer looks and these bundles are a great start. The new skins will be available in the Marvel Rivals shop on May 9th at 2 UTC. Both bundles will cost players Units and should be available in the shop for quite some time. That said, Summer is around the corner, and these are the perfect way to get ready for the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Rocket Raccoon Sunshine Raccoon Bundle is the more expensive of the two at 2,400 Units, though the costume can be purchased separately. It comes with the costume and includes the Easy As Pie MVP screen, Holiday Havoc emote, Sunshine Raccoon nameplate, and Sunshine Raccoon spray.

Marvel Rivals Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl Summer Skins.

Squirrel Girl fans can grab the Sunshine Squirrel Bundle for 1,600 Units, with the costume available on its own as well. In addition to the Sunshine Squirrel Girl costume, players can get the Flavor Fiesta MVP screen, Sandy Disappearance emote, Sunshine Squirrel nameplate, and Sunshine Squirrel emote.

These may be a teaser for the upcoming swimsuit season in Marvel Rivals, but they are also great skins on their own. Both bundles offer a complete summer collection for Rocket Raccoon and Squirrel Girl at a decent price when compared to just the costumes. While most characters are getting dressed up for the Hellfire Gala, these furry fighters are kicking back and soaking up the sun.

Are you excited about Marvel Rivals Summer skins? Let us know in the comments who you can’t wait to see get dressed up!