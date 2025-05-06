New Marvel Rivals Intel Hints at Which New Character Is Coming Next

Since Marvel Rivals came out, dataminers have been hard at work trying to predict the superhero rosters of the future. Many characters have been uncovered in the code, but that doesn’t always give us a good sense of when or if they’ll become available to play. In fact, some characters show up in the code only to later vanish, so leaks are no guarantee that a particular hero or villain will ever be a true Marvel Rivals roster addition. But thanks to a recently spotted detail, we might have a hint at which previously revealed X-Men character might be headed our way soon.

With the focus on Emma Frost and Krakoa, there’s been a lot of chatter about additional future X-Men in Marvel Rivals. In fact, a previous leak suggests that X-Men character Professor Xavier would likely arrive soon, thanks to additional information coded in for his character. Thus far, that hasn’t come to fruition, but with the slower rollout of new characters in Marvel Rivals, that’s not a big surprise. Emma Frost was our new character for the first half of season 2, and Ultron is set to arrive when Season 2.5 begins later this month.

Ultron is the next new character, but then what?

Of course, now that we know all the new characters on the roster for Season 2, fans and dataminers alike can’t help trying to predict what’s next. Season 2.5 will likely begin sometime later this month, around May 30th. After that, we’ve got some time to go before Season 3 teasers will begin in earnest, but that doesn’t mean we can’t search for hints.

New Teaser Suggests Jubilee’s Arrival in Marvel Rivals

Though Professor X might well be the next X-Men character to make his Marvel Rivals debut, new intel suggests that another X-Men hero might be prepping to launch onto the scene. The new info comes from Miller Ross aka @mmmmmmmmiller on X, who has a solid track record of reliable info on Marvel Rivals in the past.

Ross spotted this detail via one of the Gallery Cards that unlock at the end of the current Hellfire Gala Moments event. In this new bit of in-game lore, Emma Frost notes that Jubilee is lost in the Timestream Entanglement. This suggests that the team at NetEase might be prepping the lore to bring Jubilee into the roster alongside the other X-Men characters currently available in the game. That said, several other X-Men team members were recently discovered in the code as well, so it’s hard to say just how many of these mutants will be added, or when.

‼️ JUBILEE TEASED IN GALLERY CARD



In the "Night of the Year" Gallery Card unlocked at the end of the Hellfire Gala Moments seasonal event, Emma Frost tells reporter Betty Brant that Shogo's adopted mother Jubilee is currently lost in the Timestream Entanglement. pic.twitter.com/k9wVkJshQZ — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) May 6, 2025

So far, Marvel Rivals has only added two characters per season, meaning that teasers like these could well predate the arrival of new additions by a good bit. Then again, sometimes we get a surprise, like the odd chat messages that showed up shortly before Ultron surprise launched onto the scene without much advanced notice. So, it’s hard to say who we’ll actually get in Season 3, but for now, Professor X and Jubilee look like the most likely candidates from what we’ve seen in leaks and datamines.

Which characters are you hoping to see arrive in Marvel Rivals Season 3? Would you be excited to see Jubilee? Let us know in the comments below!