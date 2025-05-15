Marvel Rivals New Event Gives Players Free Costumes

Marvel Rivals’ latest update not only adds Season 0’s battle pass back to the game but also brings a new event that allows players to earn a free costume. Other free rewards are included as well, such as nameplates, emotes, and more. The best part? All players have to do is log in and play three matches a day throughout the event. As players complete this challenge, they move up the reward track with each reward getting better than the previous one. This addition to the game has fans a lot more excited than the newly added Chrono Shield Card Item, which admittedly has seen some backlash since its reveal.

Galactica’s Gift is the latest event in Marvel Rivals. It begins on May 15th, though no end time was given for the event. The final reward for this event is a Costume Coin, which can be redeemed to unlock one free costume from a certain selection. Players will need to complete three matches for a week to unlock every reward.

Marvel Rivals Costume Coin selections.

Matches can be completed in Quick Play, Competitive, or Practice vs. AI. The fastest and easiest method would be to play Practice vs. AI, but probably not the most fun. Regardless of what game mode, you must ensure you play three each day and the event automatically tracks your progress.

Season 2 of Marvel Rivals is more than halfway over, ending on July 11th. It has seen numerous events and the inclusion of Emma Frost with Ultron is expected to be added around May 30th for the Season 2.5 update. Blade has also been teased numerous times, hinting at what is to come in the upcoming season. NetEase has continued to sow good will among the community with its support of Marvel Rivals through cosmetics and events such as the one starting today.