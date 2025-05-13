Marvel Rivals Brings Back Season 0 Battle Pass for a Limited Time

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase is surprising fans by bringing back the battle pass from Season 0. While Season 2, the Hellfire Gala, is currently ongoing, fans have another chance to purchase the Season 0 battle pass with the May 15th update. Typically, when players purchase a battle pass in Marvel Rivals, it never expires, allowing rewards to be unlocked in future seasons. With the return of Season 0’s battle pass, players can unlock these rewards if they did not purchase it before.

Marvel Rivals’ Season 0 battle pass is not only returning, but it is coming back at a special discounted rate. Players can purchase the battle pass for 590 Lattice. One thing to note is that there are no free rewards in the pass, with all being Luxury Rewards. This means players must purchase the battle pass to claim the rewards within. Players have from May 15th until May 29th to purchase the Season 0 battle pass before it disappears again.

Season 0 of Marvel Rivals ended on January 10th, and players now have the opportunity to get these rewards. These include skins, cosmetics, and more for characters like Black Panther, Hela, Doctor Strange, Mantis, and the Punisher. It also offers Lattice and Units that can unlock more content.

In addition to the return of Season 0, Marvel Rivals is introducing Galactica’s Gift on May 15th. Players can unlock additional free rewards just by playing the game. Nameplates, sprays, Chrono Shield Cards, and Costume Coins will be earnable throughout the event.

NetEase ends the announcement teasing that future battle passes may also return. However, NetEase did say that if this were to be implemented, players could expect two seasons between a rerelease and an increase in price for the battle pass.