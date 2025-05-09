Marvel Rivals Makes Change to How Gifting Works

While Marvel Rivals is constantly being updated to improve the game, a recent patch has left fans a bit confused. While relatively minor, the update in question apparently changes how the gifting system works in-game. Previously, friends could gift any costume or item not earned in the battle pass to their friends with minor restrictions, but now, it seems these limitations have been increased. This update further limits how gifting works in Marvel Rivals, and many players do not understand why the change was made in the first place. It is certainly an odd update, especially when fans have more pressing concerns.

This Marvel Rivals update places a restriction on reaching level 20 before the gifting option is available, and players can only send a maximum of three gifts per day. The update was rolled out quietly, and many Marvel Rivals players don’t understand the change, considering players had to reach level 10 and could only send five gifts daily before.

Marvel Rivals, Gifting got updated to say players have to be level 20 and can now only send max 3 gifts per day



Previously, a level 10 requirement and Max 5 per day — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) May 8, 2025

Gifting in Marvel Rivals requires a premium currency and costumes don’t provide any gameplay advantage. The argument could be made that players who engage in smurfing could send costumes to new low-level accounts, but again, this requires them to spend money and doesn’t provide any significant advantage. Smurfing has been an ongoing issue facing Marvel Rivals, but this doesn’t seem like a solution to that problem.

Another theory is that NetEase is making gifting more restrictive in the hopes of more players buying skins. Microtransactions are a slippery slope in free-to-play games, and having one player purchasing multiple cosmetics to gift out will generate revenue. However, if multiple players are willingly making repeated purchases, NetEase can spread its revenue across a wider market.

