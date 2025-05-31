Marvel Rivals Players Are Getting a Free Skin with a Catch

Marvel Rivals players have been enjoying Season 2: Hellfire Gala since early April of 2025. The official third season has introduced Emma Frost and Ultron, with players now engaging in content post the 2.5 season update. However, during the Hellfire Gala, players had the chance to vote for a Gala Star, with the promise of an exciting reward. However, a twist was revealed alongside the winning announcement that upset players.

During the Hellfire Gala, players had the opportunity to vote for who they thought was the best-dressed. The lineup included iconic characters like Wolverine, Emma Frost, Scarlet Witch, and many others. The reward for the winning character was “an exclusive Hellfire Gala costume that can be obtained for free in the 2026 gala”.

Unfortunately, many players missed the fine print and were blindsided when the winner was announced on May 31, 2025.

Emma Frost Wins Best Dressed in Marvel Rivals

As shared by the official Marvel Rivals social media account, Emma Frost has taken the gold for best dressed and has become the Star of the Gala. The popular new arrival was dressed in a stunning white and blue outfit decked in frosty crystal fragments. The look complemented her blue lipstick and icy gaze perfectly, making her a clear pick for the poll winner.

However, as was originally included in the poll description, the winning announcement included when Emma Frost’s free costume would arrive in the game. The post stated, “Her new costume will be FREE during next year’s Hellfire Gala!”

The news dampened the win for a number of players, who were floored that they would have to wait a full year to see and claim the costume. One player commented, “During NEXT YEAR’S??” while another added, “Like as in 2026 next year?”

Other players expressed mixed feelings about Emma Frost’s win, with many stating they believed Cloak and Dagger should have taken the Star of the Gala. Frost has seen some pushback since her debut due to outfits that leave her exposed. Her X Revolution skin sees her in a jacket that only covers her arms, leaving most of her chest and torso completely exposed. Her animations have also been cited as “goon bait”.

Many comments in the Gala Star reveal post called out the win as the byproduct of “gooning”. One comment stated, “Gooners ruined it. Anybody with fashion sense knows Wanda should’ve won,” while another jumped in to add, “Only won because of goon bait.”

Despite the frustration about the poll’s winner, the wait for the prize seems to be the bigger issue. Those who voted will need to stay consistently invested in the game for the coming year and hope that the skin released for the 2026 Hellfire Gala is as good as the 2025 option. It could be that players are given a much less interesting outfit after a year of waiting.

At this time, there isn’t any information on what the next Hellfire Gala outfit for Emma Frost could look like, or if it will follow similar themes from the 2025 design. Players will have to wait and see what is announced before the event next year.

In the meantime, Marvel Rivals fans can jump into a new map, try out Ultron’s new abilities, and continue to tackle matches with favorite options that may have received some balancing changes during the Season 2.5 update. While a year-long wait for a free item isn’t ideal, regular updates and seasonal content will keep gameplay interesting, and hopefully, help distract players hungry to claim a shiny free look for Emma Frost.