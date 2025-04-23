Marvel Rivals Emma Frost Censored in Ad

While Marvel Rivals has many characters, the latest hero to arrive has claimed the most popular spot. While this could be due to her newness, Emma Frost’s design has certainly had a huge impact on the fanbase in Season 2. Her role as a female Vanguard also makes her a popular choice, and multiple players instalock her as soon as a match begins. However, it would seem NetEase’s design of her doesn’t sit well with everyone, as Emma Frost is censored in certain ads. Not only does this go against Emma Frost’s personality and Marvel comic lore, but it can be misleading considering the skin in question is only unlocked via purchase.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the censored ad for Marvel Rivals, Emma Frost’s X-Men Revolution outfit is seen with a diamond-like mesh across her chest. A different ad features the same outfit but with a black mesh across her chest. This does not represent the skin’s in-game appearance where the mesh does not exist.

Marvel Rivals Emma Frost X-Men Revolution Censorship.

While this has no effect on gameplay, Marvel Rivals fans do not like the false advertising. These ads can be seen on Instagram, Reddit, and even YouTube where her cleavage is covered up. Considering players have to spend real money to purchase the X-Men Revolution skin for Emma Frost, several players in these communities have suggested the ads are misleading if players assume the skin will look as displayed.

There doesn’t appear to be any specific reason to censor this skin in Marvel Rivals. It’s even odder when one considers the Malice skin for Invisible Woman which is similarly revealing. NetEase has shown it is willing to release revealing outfits like this for both male and female characters, so it will be interesting to see if future skins are censored. With the rumored swim suit skins coming, there will likely be a lot to censor if these sorts of ads continue.

What are your thoughts on ads censoring Marvel Rivals content? Let us know in the comments below!